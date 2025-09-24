Singer (14-11) yielded four runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings Tuesday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Pirates.

All four runs against Singer came in the second inning, capped off by Oneil Cruz's two-run blast. After a stretch of six consecutive quality starts, Singer has failed to complete six innings in either of his last two appearances. Tuesday was the first time he gave up more than three runs in an outing since Aug. 7, which was also against the Pirates. Singer now owns a 3.95 ERA with a 158:59 K:BB through 166.1 frames. He's expected to take the mound in Milwaukee this weekend for his final start of the regular season.