Reds' Brady Singer: Takes hard-luck loss Thursday

Singer (3-9) allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 7.1 innings in a loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Singer was excellent, covering a season-high 7.1 frames on just 89 pitches. He entered the eighth locked in a scoreless pitchers' duel, but the Phillies were finally able to get to him for a run before he departed with one out. That lone tally proved to be enough for Philadelphia to pull out the win and send Singer to his third straight defeat. Nonetheless, the outing should be viewed as an overall positive one and an extension of a strong stretch by the veteran hurler, who has now given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his past seven starts. Assuming he doesn't get called upon to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend, Singer will enter the All-Star break with an overall 4.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 76:31 K:BB across 89.2 frames spanning 18 starts.