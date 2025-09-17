Singer (14-10) earned the win Wednesday over the Cardinals, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Singer gave up a solo shot to Alec Burleson in the first inning but he'd limit the damage from there, allowing just an unearned run in the sixth en route to a 6-2 Reds' victory. The 29-year-old Singer has been impressive down the stretch, posting a 2.28 ERA in nine starts since the beginning of August. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.86 with a 1.22 WHIP and 155:59 K:BB across 30 starts (161 innings) this year. Singer is tentatively lined up to face the Pirates at home his next time out.