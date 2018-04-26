Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Back in action Thursday

Mesoraco (neck) will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mesoraco's stiff neck had kept him out of the lineup for the past three games, but because he typically only plays a couple times per week, the Reds didn't need to call up an extra catcher from the minors in the short term. After taking some time to rest up, Mesoraco will be ready to step in for Tucker Barnhart as the Reds play a day game after a night game.