Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Back in action Thursday
Mesoraco (neck) will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Mesoraco's stiff neck had kept him out of the lineup for the past three games, but because he typically only plays a couple times per week, the Reds didn't need to call up an extra catcher from the minors in the short term. After taking some time to rest up, Mesoraco will be ready to step in for Tucker Barnhart as the Reds play a day game after a night game.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...