Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Could be available Saturday

Mesoraco (knee) could be back in the lineup within the next "48-to-72 hours" according to manager Bryan Price, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.

Mesoraco has been out since Saturday with a knee injury that will force him to miss at least a couple more games. It doesn't appear as though the injury will warrant any sort of trip to the disabled list, but the catcher could miss a week of action by the time he comes back. In his place, Tucker Barnhart sets up behind the plate for Thursday's contest against the Pirates.

