Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Could be available Saturday
Mesoraco (knee) could be back in the lineup within the next "48-to-72 hours" according to manager Bryan Price, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.
Mesoraco has been out since Saturday with a knee injury that will force him to miss at least a couple more games. It doesn't appear as though the injury will warrant any sort of trip to the disabled list, but the catcher could miss a week of action by the time he comes back. In his place, Tucker Barnhart sets up behind the plate for Thursday's contest against the Pirates.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...