Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Exits after HBP

Mesoraco exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a bruised right wrist.

Mesoraco was hit by a pitch in the second inning Wednesday, but remained in the game until the sixth inning. Fortunately X-rays came back negative as it looks to be a day-to-day injury for the 29-year-old, although he could be held out Wednesday with the Reds' off day Thursday providing potential for an additional day of rest.

