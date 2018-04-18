Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Exits after HBP
Mesoraco exited Tuesday's game against the Brewers with a bruised right wrist.
Mesoraco was hit by a pitch in the second inning Wednesday, but remained in the game until the sixth inning. Fortunately X-rays came back negative as it looks to be a day-to-day injury for the 29-year-old, although he could be held out Wednesday with the Reds' off day Thursday providing potential for an additional day of rest.
More News
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Shines during spring training•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Steady start to spring training•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Fully healthy to begin spring training•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Will serve as backup next season•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out 3-6 weeks•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...