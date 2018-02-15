Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Fully healthy to begin spring training
Mesoraco (foot) enters spring training fully recovered from the broken foot that forced him to miss the end of the 2017 season, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports.
Mesoraco is in the walk year of his contract, one that he has been injured for nearly the bulk of it. He'll enter this season as the backup behind Tucker Barnhart, however, and won't initially get much regular playing time.
