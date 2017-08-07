Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Heads to bench Monday

Mesoraco is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.

The injury-riddled catcher will head to the bench for a second straight game in an attempt to keep him healthy for the rest of the season. Tucker Barnhart will again take over behind the dish for Mesoraco.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast