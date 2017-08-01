Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Held out again Tuesday

Mesoraco (knee) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Pirates.

Despite Monday's off-day, Mesoraco's knee still isn't feeling well enough to allow him to get back behind the plate. Tucker Barnhart will continue to assume regular catching duties until the embattled catcher is healthy again.

