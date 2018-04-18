Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Held out Wednesday

Mesoraco (wrist) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Mesoraco will occupy a spot on the bench for the series finale after being removed from Tuesday's game with a bruised right wrist. Tucker Barnhart will handle the catching duties while batting sixth in the order.

