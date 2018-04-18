Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Held out Wednesday
Mesoraco (wrist) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Mesoraco will occupy a spot on the bench for the series finale after being removed from Tuesday's game with a bruised right wrist. Tucker Barnhart will handle the catching duties while batting sixth in the order.
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.