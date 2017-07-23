Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Hits bench Sunday

Mesoraco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Mesoraco is feeling healthy again after a back issue sidelined him for about two weeks, but the Reds will continue to act conservatively with his workload this season due to his extensive injury history. He'll sit Sunday for the third time in five days, affording Tucker Barnhart a start behind the plate.

