Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Kicking off rehab assignment Monday
Mesoraco (lat) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mesoraco will be behind the plate Monday for the first game of what's expected to be a short rehab assignment for the backstop, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since July 3 due to a strained lat. The injury was never considered as serious as the shoulder issue that required surgery last season, but because of the 29-year-old's checkered health history, the Reds have been cautious with easing him back into action. Once he's activated, Mesoraco will likely reclaim the larger side of a timeshare at catcher with Tucker Barnhart.
