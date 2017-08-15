Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Lands on 10-day DL

Mesoraco (foot) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

He was hit on the foot by a pitch in Monday's game, and the result is a small foot fracture and DL stint. Depending on severity of the fracture, Mesoraco could conceivably return this season, but the smart money is probably on the Reds taking a conservative approach and holding him out as they play out the string. Mesoraco hit .213/.321/.390 with six home runs in 165 plate appearances, as injuries once again dominated the narrative for the talented catcher. Tucker Barnhart and Stuart Turner will serve as the Reds' options behind the plate for the foreseeable future, with Barnhart in line to see the bulk of the starts.