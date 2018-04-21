Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Not in Saturday's lineup
Mesoraco (wrist) is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Mesoraco was able to pinch hit during Friday's contest, which marked his first at-bat since going down with a wrist injury Tuesday. It doesn't appear as though he's ready to return to the field just yet, but he will likely be available off the bench yet again Saturday. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.
