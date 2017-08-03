Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Not in Thursday's lineup
Mesoraco (knee) will miss his fourth straight game during Thursday's contest with the Pirates.
Mesoraco hasn't been a part of the starting lineup since Saturday when he exited the game against Miami due to knee injury. There hasn't been much word concerning Mesoraco's timetable, so he should be considered day-to-day moving forward. Tucker Barnhart will continue to draw the starts at catcher in his stead.
