Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out 3-6 weeks

Mesoraco (broken foot) will miss the next 3-to-6 weeks, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He was placed on the DL with a broken foot, and this timetable is essentially what was to be expected. His season is in jeopardy, but there is a chance he returns at some point in September. Given his mediocre performance (.213/.321/.390) when healthy, which has been a struggle once again for Mesoraco, he can be cut loose in the majority of single-season formats. Tucker Barnhart should see the bulk of the starts behind the dish going forward.

