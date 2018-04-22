Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Picks up start Sunday
Mesoraco (wrist) is starting at catcher and batting sixth Sunday against the Cardinals.
Mesoraco suffered a bruised right wrist Tuesday against the Brewers but was able to make a pinch-hit appearance Friday and will now carry starting duties Sunday. The wrist injury is behind him and he should be good to go as the Reds' reserve catcher moving forward.
