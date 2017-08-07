Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Placed on paternity list

Mesoraco was placed on the paternity list Monday.

This helps explain Mesoraco's absence from the lineup for a second straight contest. He'll be away from the team for a maximum of three days, so he should be back with the big club before Thursday's series finale. In the meantime, Tucker Barnhart will serve as the Reds' primary backstop, while pitcher Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

