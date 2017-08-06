Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Receives Sunday off
Mesoraco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The embattled catcher returned to action Saturday with a two-strikeout showing, but in an effort to keep him healthy for the remainder of the year, he'll head to the bench for a day off. Tucker Barnhart will slot behind the dish to give Mesoraco a breather Sunday.
