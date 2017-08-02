Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Remains out Wednesday
Mesoraco (knee) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Although his removal from Saturday's contest was considered precautionary, Mesoraco will now have missed three straight games due to the issue. Tucker Barnhart will assume catching duties in his stead.
