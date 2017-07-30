Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Removed as precautionary measure
Mesoraco tweaked his knee in Saturday's game against the Marlins, but the club doesn't think it's serious, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mesoraco was removed before the bottom of the sixth. With an afternoon game Sunday and an off-day Monday, it would seem like a perfect opportunity for the Reds to give him some light rest, even if the injury proves to be as minor as the club expects. As such, consider him day-to-day, and don't be surprised if Mesoraco isn't in Sunday's lineup.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...