Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Removed as precautionary measure

Mesoraco tweaked his knee in Saturday's game against the Marlins, but the club doesn't think it's serious, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mesoraco was removed before the bottom of the sixth. With an afternoon game Sunday and an off-day Monday, it would seem like a perfect opportunity for the Reds to give him some light rest, even if the injury proves to be as minor as the club expects. As such, consider him day-to-day, and don't be surprised if Mesoraco isn't in Sunday's lineup.