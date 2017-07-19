Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Returns from DL
Mesoraco (lat) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
This turned out to be a much shorter DL stint than we've come to expect from the embattled backstop, as it lasted just two weeks. Despite the activation, Mesoraco will not be in the lineup Wednesday night, although the expectation is that he'll assume regular catching duties soon. Tucker Barnhart will likely assume catching duties when the Reds opt to rest Mesoraco.
