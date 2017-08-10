Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Returns from paternity list

Mesoraco was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Mesoraco was placed on the paternity list Monday, and the Reds have started Tucker Barnhart twice and Stuart Turner once in his absence. Now back in the fold, look for Mesoraco to draw the regular starts in relief of Barnhart, provided his nagging knee issues from the last few weeks don't continue to pose a problem.