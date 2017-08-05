Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Returns to lineup

Mesoraco (knee) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Saturday's start will mark Mesoraco's first start in a week -- he has been limited to just one pinch-hit appearance so far in August due to a knee injury. He has battled hamstring and shoulder issues as well over the course of the season, and hasn't looked much at all like the player we saw break out in 2014 when on the field, slashing just .218/.318/.406 in 51 games.