Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Scratched from lineup Tuesday
Mesoraco was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Braves with neck stiffness, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
The Reds have yet to indicate that Mesoraco is dealing with a serious injury, so consider him day-to-day for now. With Mesoraco out of the lineup, Tucker Barnhart will serve as Cincinnati's backstop and hit sixth.
