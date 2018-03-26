Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Shines during spring training
Mesoraco went 12-for-37 (.324 average) with a home run during Cactus League play.
Back to full health after three consecutive injury plagued seasons, Mesoraco seems to have rediscovered the form at the plate that made him an All-Star in 2014. Tempting as it might be for the Reds to get his bat in the lineup on a regular basis, Mesoraco has proven unable to hold up to a full-time workload, so manager Bryan Price will likely continue to deploy the backstop only a few times per week behind primary starter and reigning National League Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart. With that in mind, Mesoraco warrants interest mostly in DFS formats rather than season-long leagues.
