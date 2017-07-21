Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Sits Friday
Mesoraco will take a seat for Friday's game against the Marlins.
Mesoraco was just reinstated from the DL (back) on Wednesday, and made his first start since early July during Thursday's game with the Diamondbacks. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, but more importantly, felt fine following the contest. The catcher will get the day off after returning to the lineup, while Tucker Barnhart draws the start in his stead.
