Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Steady start to spring training
Mesoraco is 4-for-11 with two doubles in his first six games of spring training and hasn't been hurt at all so far, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "He looks as healthy as I can remember, going back to 2014," Price said. "He just looks normal. There's no concern about his hip labrum or the shoulder issue that he had. I think more than anything, I feel good about where he is physically because I think he can be very productive if he can stay on the field and remain healthy."
The Reds have made it clear that Tucker Barnhart is the starter over Mesoraco, but if he can somehow recapture his 2014 form, he could easily turn that into at least an even timeshare.
