Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Suffers small foot fracture

Mesoraco has been diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Monday.

The fifth metatarsil in Mesoraco's left foot was found to have a small fracture after he was hit in that foot by a pitch Monday night against the Cubs. Mesoraco is due to return to Cincinnati for further evaluation. We'll know more about his timetable then, but consider him day-to-day with a good chance of going on the 10-day disabled list.