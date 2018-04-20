Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Unlikely to play Friday

Mesoraco (wrist) will attempt to resume hitting Friday but is unlikely to play against the Cardinals, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Mesoraco is dealing with a right wrist contusion which occurred when he was struck by a pitch during Tuesday's game in Milwaukee. The catcher was held out of Wednesday's contest but will require some more time off to let the joint heal. Expect Tucker Barnhart to start the next couple games in his absence.