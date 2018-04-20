Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Unlikely to play Friday
Mesoraco (wrist) will attempt to resume hitting Friday but is unlikely to play against the Cardinals, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Mesoraco is dealing with a right wrist contusion which occurred when he was struck by a pitch during Tuesday's game in Milwaukee. The catcher was held out of Wednesday's contest but will require some more time off to let the joint heal. Expect Tucker Barnhart to start the next couple games in his absence.
More News
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Held out Wednesday•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Exits after HBP•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Shines during spring training•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Steady start to spring training•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Fully healthy to begin spring training•
-
Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Will serve as backup next season•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...