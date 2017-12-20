Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Will serve as backup next season
Mesoraco (foot) is expected to serve as the backup to Tucker Barnhart in 2018, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Mesoraco has only been able to appear in 95 games over the past three years due to various injuries, including labrum tears in both hips, a left shoulder ailment, and most recently a broken foot which caused him to miss the rest of the 2018 season after sustaining the injury in mid-August. Moving forward, he will be behind the plate a couple times a week but mainly utilized as a pinch hitter in late-inning situations. During the 2017 season, Mesoraco slashed .213/.321/.390 with six home runs and 14 RBI in 56 games.
