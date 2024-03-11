Montas will start for the Reds on Opening Day against the Nationals, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell's announcement that Montas will get the nod over Hunter Greene comes as a bit of a surprise, but walks have been an issue for Greene this spring, while Montas has made a good early impression after the Reds shelled out $14 million to acquire his services this offseason. Montas underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery last year and missed almost the entire 2023 campaign, returning for only a single appearance on the final weekend. He made a combined 59 starts between Oakland and New York from 2021-22.