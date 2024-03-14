Montas allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Giants.

Montas, making his third Cactus League start, walked three batters and threw a wild pitch in the first inning and was pulled from the game. He came back out for the second inning and pitched into the fourth, when he hit a batter and surrendered two home runs. Cincinnati's Opening Day starter was scheduled to go five innings, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, but his wavering command did him in early. Montas told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer that he couldn't land his breaking stuff for strikes and had just one consistent pitch (his sinker). He'll get two more spring starts to prepare for Opening Day.