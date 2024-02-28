Montas struck out two over two hitless and scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Cubs.

Montas logged two perfect innings in his Cactus League debut, which left him feeling ebullient following the outing. The right-hander underwent shoulder surgery in February 2023 and made one relief appearance for the Yankees last season. "It's been a long time," Montas told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "I think two years [ago] when I was pitching in Spring Training. Being back on the mound is exciting for me. I feel happy and blessed about that." He threw 27 pitches and used his entire arsenal -- four-seam and two-seam fastball, splitter, cutter and slider -- with his velocity sitting 94-to-96 mph.