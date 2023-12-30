Montas signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Reds on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Montas missed nearly all of last season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in February, but he was able to make it back in time for one appearance at the end of the year. The 30-year-old righty will provide depth to a Reds rotation that ranked near the bottom of the majors in 2023, but it remains to be seen how effective Montas will be post-surgery. Montas posted a 4.05 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 144.1 innings in 2022.