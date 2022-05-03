site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Mark Kolozsvary: Returns to minors
RotoWire Staff
May 3, 2022
5:32 pm ET
Reds optioned Kolozsvary to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
With Tyler Stephenson (concussion) back from a stint on the 7-day injured list, Kolozsvary won't stick around as a No. 3 catcher. He served as Aramis Garcia's backup during his brief stay in Cincinnati, appearing in six games while going 1-for-11 with an RBI.
