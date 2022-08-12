Bernard's contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Bernard will start in center field and bat eighth during his major-league debut against the Diamondbacks on Friday. He's spent 10 years in the minors but will provide outfield depth for the Rockies after Yonathan Daza (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Bernard has slashed .325/.374/.588 with eight homers, 78 runs, 74 RBI and 26 steals over 87 games with the Triple-A club this year.
