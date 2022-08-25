Singer (7-4) earned the win over Arizona on Wednesday, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Singer cruised through four scoreless frames before Daulton Varsho knocked a solo shot off the right-hander in the fifth. That looked like it might be enough to tag the Kansas City ace with the loss as Zac Gallen outdueled him with six shutout innings, but a late offensive surge by the Royals turned things around and handed Singer his third victory over his past four starts. He's been tossing the ball well for over a month, picking up eight quality starts over his past nine outings and compiling an outstanding 2.01 ERA along with a 62:16 K:BB across 58.1 innings over that stretch. The 2018 first-round draft pick has blossomed in his third big-league campaign, recording a 3.15 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 21 appearances, including 18 starts.