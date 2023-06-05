Singer (4-4) shut out the Rockies over 5.2 innings Sunday, allowing just five hits and no walks while striking out seven.

Singer did not allow an extra base hit and did now allow a single runner to get into scoring position. The 26-year-old did not walk a batter for the first time since April 25 and his seven strikeouts were his most in a start since April 14. Singer has allowed two earned runs or less in four of his last five starts and now sits at a 6.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB over 60 innings. He'll look to pick up another win in a tentative matchup against the Orioles next weekend.