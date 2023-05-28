Singer did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings during a 4-2 loss to Washington. He struck out six.

Singer tossed five shutout frames but was pulled with no outs in the sixth after allowing back-to-back hits to lead off the inning. It was a solid bounce-back performance for the right-hander, who served up five runs over 3.2 innings his last time out, but he is still struggling with walks and has allowed multiple free passes in each of his past six starts. During that stretch, Singer sports 7.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 25:17 K:BB over 27.1 innings. The Royals' ace issued 35 walks across 27 outings (153.1 innings) last year, but he already has 23 over 54.1 innings in 2023.