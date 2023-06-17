Singer (4-6) took the loss Friday versus the Angels, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Singer wasn't all that effective, but the Royals' lack of offense didn't help his cause. He's failed to complete six innings in each of his last five starts, pitching to a 4.88 ERA over 24 innings in that span. That's actually an improvement on his season mark of 6.33, which comes with an uninspiring 1.61 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB over 69.2 innings across 14 starts. There aren't any better options knocking down the door, as the Royals' rotation owns a 5.44 ERA collectively this year, ranking 27th in the majors. Singer is projected for a road start in Detroit his next time out.