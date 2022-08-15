Singer (6-4) earned the victory Sunday over the Dodgers, striking out seven in six scoreless innings while allowing a hit, three walks and a hit batsman.

Singer did not allow a hit until the fifth inning when Chris Taylor singled. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman went a combined 0-for-9 with three strikeouts against Singer as the righty did his part to end the Dodgers' 12-game winning streak. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his last six starts and has a 1.64 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB in 38.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be at the end of the week in Tampa Bay.