Lynch allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings Sunday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Lynch had a pretty successful season debut. He stretched out to 95 pitches in the outing and induced 14 whiffs. He blanked the Nationals through the first three innings but ran into some trouble in the fourth. Lynch allowed three straight hits and a walk but was able to strike out the next two batters to escape with just allowing two runs. The Royals figure to give Lynch a run in the rotation as long as he can stay healthy and he'll line up for a home matchup against the Rockies next weekend.