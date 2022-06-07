Lynch (2-5) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Toronto.

Lynch retired nine straight batters to start the game before his troubles began in the fourth inning. He was taken deep by Bo Bichette for a two-run shot and would later allow two more home runs, including a sixth-inning homer by Santiago Espinal that would knock him out of the contest. The 25-year-old southpaw has given up 12 runs over his last two outings, causing his ERA to jump from 3.92 to 5.36 through 10 starts. Lynch will look for better results in his projected home matchup with the Orioles this weekend.