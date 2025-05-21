Lynch is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Giants in San Francisco, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lynch has 54 career MLB starts on his ledger, but he's made all but three of his 36 appearances out of the bullpen since the 2024 season and has pitched exclusively in relief so far in 2025. The recent moves of Cole Ragans (groin) and Seth Lugo (finger) to the injured list will temporarily create an opening in the rotation, and Lynch could serve as the Royals' No. 5 starter until one of two injured hurlers is activated. Lynch has maxed out at two innings out of the bullpen this season and hasn't recorded more than four outs in an appearance since May 3, so the Royals could look to cap him at around 40 to 50 pitches Wednesday and treat the game as more of a bullpen day. Taylor Clarke and Angel Zerpa should be relatively fresh out of the bullpen and would likely be capable of giving the Royals multiple innings, if needed.