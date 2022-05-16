Lynch allowed three hits and four walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings during Sunday's win over the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lynch gave up six runs (five earned) in 8.2 innings over his last two starts, but he was more successful Sunday despite throwing just 54 of his 96 pitches for strikes. The left-hander was in line for the win when he exited the matchup, but the Royals' bullpen gave up seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Lynch has a 3.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 30 innings over his first six starts in 2022, and he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Twins on Friday.