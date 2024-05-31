Lynch was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

The southpaw was brought up to the majors as a spot starter for Brady Singer (illness) and yielded two earned runs and a pair of homers across five innings Thursday against the Twins. Lynch has been reliable in his 12 big-league innings this season with just those two earned runs allowed, but he'll likely remain at the Triple-A level while the Royals' rotation is at or near full health.