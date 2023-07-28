Lynch (shoulder) received an injection Friday and will be shut down for 2-to-3 weeks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
After suffering a setback during his bullpen session Monday, Lynch is now facing an extended absence. There is currently no timeline in place for Lynch's return, but a better picture could come once he's cleared to resume throwing in mid-August.
More News
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Setback with shoulder•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Back to IL with shoulder strain•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Struggles in win•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Stuck with loss in quality start•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Holds off Dodgers for victory•
-
Royals' Daniel Lynch: Limits Rays to one run•