Lynch (3-6) allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across five innings, earning the win Friday over the Athletics.

Lynch wasn't all that efficient with 99 pitches (67 strikes) and a pair of wild pitches, but he turned in one of his best outings of the season. He'd gone 0-4 with 22 runs allowed across his last five starts before Friday's impressive performance, albeit against a lackluster opponent. The 25-year-old southpaw owns a 5.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 60:25 K:BB across 59 innings in 12 starts overall. He'll likely have a tougher test next week on the road versus the Angels.