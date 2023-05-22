Lynch (shoulder) made his fourth rehab start last Wednesday at Triple-A Omaha, covering 3.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on nine hits and zero walks while striking out eight.

Though Lynch didn't have the best results in terms of run prevention, his 8:0 K:BB was a welcome sight, and he was also able to build up to 85 pitches (56 strikes), despite failing to escape the fourth inning. The Royals haven't commented on Lynch's next step, but he looks as though he could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list this week to provide a fresh arm for an injury-laden rotation. Kansas City has only confirmed its starters for Monday (Brady Singer) and Wednesday (Zack Greinke) during its upcoming three-game series versus the Tigers, so Lynch could be a candidate to fill the open spot Tuesday.